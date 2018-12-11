Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA eases children's travel requirements

by Staff reporter
11 Dec 2018 at 05:27hrs | Views
THE South African Government has relaxed travel requirements for children travelling through its borders by scrapping compulsory submission of affidavit forms which many found cumbersome.

South Africa's Home Affairs Department announced the relaxation of travel requirement with effect from December 1.

The neighbouring country, in 2014, imposed stringent travelling requirements for children going in or out of South Africa. Parents were supposed to sign several affidavit forms to prove that they consented to their children travelling.

The law is said to have affected tourists' arrivals, impacting negatively on the economy resulting in President Cyril Ramaphosa's government reviewing it.

"The Department of Home Affairs is pleased to announce the relaxation of some international travel requirements for children going through South African ports of entry. The revised conditions are contained in the Government Gazette titled "Draft First Amendment of the Immigration Regulations, 2014 made under the Immigration Act," reads the statement posted on the South African Department of Home Affairs website .

"From the beginning of December 2018, certain categories of child travellers will be exempt from presenting supporting documents at ports of entry. However, travellers are urged to carry these documents because they may be requested in certain instances."

The Home Affairs Department said it was no longer mandatory for children coming from countries such as Zimbabwe to produce supporting affidavits.

"Travel requirements for children have been changed in ways which include the following; for travellers coming to South Africa, children who are foreign nationals from countries where visas are not required may be asked to produce supporting documents upon entry. Even though producing supporting documents is no longer compulsory, travellers are strongly advised to carry the supporting documents," reads the Home Affairs statement.

It said the relaxation of the law was effected in anticipation of the festive season. The department said immigration officers have been notified about the new changes that are in line with government's thrust.

"These amendments reflect some of the Cabinet approved reforms to the visa regime and are in line with the economic recovery plan and stimulus announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September 2018," reads the statement.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6494 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7639 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 373 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8824 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2787 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4639 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1630 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2508 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2692 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4188 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2784 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2807 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12553 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4253 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5791 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5135 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4808 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7195 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days