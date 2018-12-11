Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso sweat over players contracts

by Staff reporter
11 Dec 2018 at 05:28hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS are working around the clock to tie down senior players, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defender Peter Muduhwa and Gabriel Nyoni to new contracts.

Bosso, who finished the season in fifth position, are hoping to wrap up the deals before the festive holidays.

The trio and winger Godfrey Makaruse's contracts expire at the end of the month and it appears the players have been dragging their feet to put pen to paper hoping to get improved deals.

Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said negotiations with the players are at an advanced stage and is hopeful agreements will be reached soon.

"We have secured the bulk of our squad and negotiations are ongoing to extend contracts with the players that you've asked about (Sibanda, Muduhwa and Nyoni). Our hope is to have concluded all the deals before the festive holidays. You'll also appreciate that the debate about the change of season also has an influence on negotiations we are having," said Dube.

Sibanda had a brilliant season for Highlanders in which he was crowned the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goalkeeper of the Year in addition to being among the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year.

The Bosso shot stopper kept 16 clean sheets. Muduhwa has reportedly courted interest from Ngezi Platinum Stars, who unveiled former Highlanders' coach Erol Akbay as their head coach last week.

Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas is also fond of the defender. Rumours have also linked Nyoni with a move to Caps United. Besides the quartet of Sibanda, Nyoni, Muduhwa and Makaruse, Highlanders are also closing in on former midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku.

The former Bantu Rovers and FC Platinum midfielder, who had a brief stint with Zambia's Buildcon, impressed coach Madinda Ndlovu when he trained with Bosso towards the end of the season.

Dube confirmed that they are working on Masuku's file. Highlanders have also reinforced their squad ahead of next season's kick-off by adding young striker Prince Dube and former National Under-20 captain Bukhosi "Zakhu" Sibanda.

The pair had unfruitful stints in South Africa where Dube terminated his contract with topflight side SuperSport United, while Sibanda cut short his stay at National First Division side Ubuntu FC.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6495 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7640 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8830 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4643 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1630 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2508 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2693 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2717 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4188 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2785 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2807 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12554 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4253 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5791 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5135 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4809 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

23 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7195 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days