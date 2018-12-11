Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF allocates buses to each district

by Staff reporter
11 Dec 2018 at 05:28hrs | Views
ZANU-PF has allocated each district a bus to ferry delegates to the 17th Annual National People's Conference in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, the party's Secretary for Transport and Welfare, July Moyo, has said.

The serious business of the conference begins with a Politburo meeting today at the party's headquarters in Harare followed by a Central Committee meeting at the same venue tomorrow.

On Thursday, delegates travel to the venue for the official opening of the conference on Friday by the party's First Secretary and President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The conference, which is running under the theme: "Zimbabwe Is Open for Business: Peace, Unity towards an Upper Middle-Income Economy By 2030", is expected to attract about 5 000 delegates drawn from the country's 10 provinces.

Speaking during a preparatory meeting at Esikhoveni Training Institute in Esigodini on Sunday, Moyo said the buses would be inspected first by the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) for roadworthiness.

"We have allocated each district one bus to carry delegates to and from the conference and those buses will have to undergo vehicle examination by VID to determine their roadworthiness since they will be ferrying people to and from the venue of the meeting. We have identified strategic points where delegates will be picked up," he said.

Moyo said his department would also engage the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Engineer Biggie Matiza, to address the issue of decongesting the Esigodini tollgate by introducing a manual system during the course of the conference.

"We are looking at the issue of decongesting the tollgate considering that there will be a lot of traffic during the conference. I am in the process of engaging my counterpart in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development over the issue. A lot of civil works have been completed including access roads and the parking bay," he said.

Moyo said 8,4 tonnes of meat is required to feed the delegates. So far Beitbridge has donated 14 cattle while Esigodini has offered a herd of 26 cattle.

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson for Matabeleland South, Rabelani Choeni, yesterday said the province has handed over the venue of the conference to the national co-ordinating committee and they were in the process of finalising a few touch ups including mobilising cattle, which would feed delegates. He said the province has been allocated seven buses to ferry delegates to and from the conference.

"We would like to welcome delegates to the 17th National People's Conference, which we are hosting as Matabeleland South, a rainbow province with diversified culture. We also would like to urge delegates to desist from drinking and driving to save lives," Choeni said.

He said the conference, the first in the Second Republic, would be one of the most successful conferences in the history of Zanu-PF. Choeni said the conference would consolidate national efforts towards reviving Zimbabwe's economy, a marked departure from the previous regime where politicking was the order of the day.

In line with President Mnangagwa's enunciation that in the Second Republic the party has supremacy over Government, Zanu-PF is expected to come up with key economic decisions to be tabled before Government for implementation.

The conference is the first to be officiated by President Mnangagwa in his capacity as First Secretary and President following his election at the party's Extraordinary Congress in Harare last year. The conference follows the party's thumping victory in the July 2018 harmonised elections.


Source - chronicle

