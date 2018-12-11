Mnangagwa urged to urgently align laws with Constitution

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Netherlands ambassador to Zimbabwe Barbara van Hellemond has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to accelerate the process of aligning all laws, policies and legal instruments with the Constitution.Hellemond made the remarks at the launch of The Right Stuff, Human Rights Week in the capital yesterday, a programme set to run until Saturday."The Constitution of Zimbabwe was made a supreme law in 2013; five years later, many laws are still not aligned to it," Hellemond said."Progress has been made, but it is not enough. The Netherlands Embassy stands with the United Nations and other international development partners in urging the government to accelerate the process of aligning all laws, policies and legal instruments with the Constitution of Zimbabwe," she said.She urged government to uphold the Constitution and respect the rights, dignity and security of all Zimbabwean residents at all times.Hellemond also called for Mnangagwa to release the findings of the commission of inquiry into post-election violence to the public."We ask the government to share the findings of the commission of inquiry into post-election violence," she said.The violence left six people dead and over 20 others injured, while property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed after the military allegedly fired live rounds to disperse protesters.