Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kamambo promises bliss

by Staff reporter
11 Dec 2018 at 05:42hrs | Views
ASPIRING Zifa president Felton Kamambo has pledged a more efficient, richer, transparent and successful administration if he wins the mandate to lead the national football mother body, with elections coming on Saturday.

In his election manifesto, Kamambo, among other things, promised to right all the wrongs done by the current Philip Chiyangwa-led board.

Kamambo and Chiyangwa are the only candidates vying for the top post, while Omega Sibanda and Gift Banda will tussle for the vice-president's post.

Sugar Chagonda, Mlungisi Moyo, Rodrick Chamunorwa, Chamu Chiwanza, Stanley Chapeta, Philemon Machana and Brighton Malandule will fight it out for the three other slots within the executive committee.

Kamambo had initially been barred from contesting the elections, but Zifa had to reverse that after Fifa intervened.

Kamambo worked under Chiyangwa's stewardship in the board between 2015 and February this year before he quit the executive committee, arguing that the Zifa board's term of office had lapsed.

But Chiyangwa, Sibanda and Machana have stayed in the board since then.

The former Mhangura player alleges in his manifesto that there is lack of accountability and transparency in the current board.

"Since the last election, the current board has failed to deliver on its mandate, owing to an increasing tendency to move from collegial function of the board to a seemingly one-man-management approach, which, in the end has proved more costly. I still believe our football is in the wrong hands, and the current board cannot take us anywhere. Challenges; no revenue collection plan, lack of accountability, stripping of Zifa assets, lack of transparency, lack of corporate appeal, debt crisis, abuse of office, lack of funding in women's football, no youth and national team policy," part of Kamambo's manifesto reads.

He said Zifa was no longer working as a group, and there was no respect for congress.

"Basic tenets of governance were not respected as Zifa was turned into a personal project. Zifa offices were relocated to the premises of an individual. Decisions of the board and congress were not respected or implemented. Funds of the organisation were deposited into some individuals' accounts. The secretariat's functions were usurped as some individuals assumed roles of members of the secretariat. The individuals who have come into football after falsifying their football credentials ensured that they destroyed their accounting culture as they would account to no one. Meetings of the board and congress were deliberately not convened in a bid to avoid accounting to the electorate."

The presidential aspirant alleged Zifa properties had been sold to individuals connected to people within the board, with the proceeds never deposited into the association's accounts.

He pointed to the alleged monopolising of leadership roles in the standing committees by Chiyangwa and Sibanda.

"If elected Zifa president, my administration shall strive to put together a 100-day plan whose theme shall revolve around repositioning Zifa as well as reclaiming all that Zifa lost over the years."

He promised a forensic audit as soon as he is elected. Other deliverables he has promised the football public include the re-establishment of the FA Cup, the introduction of the Zifa Awards, channelling more funds to football development as well as construction of a building to house the association's offices.

Under his administration, Kamambo wants to see Zifa open up more revenue streams so that it efficiently finances all its activities.

He wants to see Zifa owning, among other things, mines and farms other than relying on Fifa and Caf handouts.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6480 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7633 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 372 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8807 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4637 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1630 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2508 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4187 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2783 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12551 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5790 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5134 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4807 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7194 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days