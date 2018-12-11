'Withhold Parliament benefits for rowdy MDC legislators'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF Mashonaland East youth league want President Emmerson Mnangagwa to withhold government benefits given to MDC Alliance legislators until the opposition recognises his legitimacy.The youths also chided opposition legislators for singing in Parliament.In their resolutions read out by provincial youth league chairperson, Kelvin Mutsvairo at a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Marondera on Sunday, the ruling party youths said they wanted Zanu-PF to come up with measures to deal with 'noisy' opposition MPs at the party's annual conference set for Esigodini this week."The opposition parliamentarians should form a choir if they so wish, and not to sing in Parliament as there are issues of development to discuss, and those who do not recognise the Head of State should not benefit from State resources or cease to be members," said Mutsvairo.The resolution against MDC Alliance legislators was also reinforced by the provincial women's league, who through deputy security for administration Sphiwe Mukunyaidze, resolved to discuss the issue of opposition party legislators' behaviour in Parliament.Opposition party legislators have refused to recognise Mngangagwa's victory in the July 30 elections, and say his presidency is "illegitimate".This has resulted in skirmishes in the august House, with the recent incident leading to the ejection of opposition lawmakers after they refused to rise in respect for the Zanu-PF leader when he entered Parliament for the 2019 budget presentation.The meeting also endorsed Mnangagwa as the party's 2023 presidential candidate.Among other resolutions, Zanu-PF is urging its leaders to address the fuel situation as well as the ever-increasing prices of basic commodities.Notables who attended the meeting included politburo members Sydney Sekeramayi, women's league chairperson Mabel Chinomona and Provincial Affairs minister Aplonia Munzverengi.