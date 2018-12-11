Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru hikes burial fees 100%

by Staff reporter
11 Dec 2018 at 05:45hrs | Views
GWERU City Council has proposed to more than double burial charges to $160 from $60 for non-residents and $80 from $30 for adults and children respectively, a senior council official has said.

Acting director of finance, Owen Masimba, said residents would also have to fork out "a little more" for burial at the city's cemeteries.

"Council intends to increase burial fees for non-residents from $60 to $160 for adults, while children and still-born burial charges have increased from $30 to $80," Masimba said while discussing the council's $45 million budget for 2019 recently.

"We have also slightly increased burial fees for residents from $60 to $80 for adults and $30 to $40 for children and the still-born, respectively."

But Gweru Residents Forum director, Charles Mazorodze castigated the increases, saying they burdened the already "economically suffering" ratepayers.

"The proposed increase of burial fees by almost 140% for non-residents and also the hike for residents comes at a time people are reeling under difficult economic conditions bedevilling the country and Gweru is no exception," Mazorodze said.

"Councillors and management should urgently revisit the proposed cemetery fees increase and a litany of other tariff increases and move to adopt a pro-poor and leaner budget. Residents cannot suffer at meeting the cost of service delivery and then suffer again in forking out money to their final resting place."

Gweru has four cemeteries — Mtapa, Mutasa, Matinunura and Senga — although Mtapa no longer has burial space except for those who booked the graves in advance.

A 2017 half-year review report released by council showed that the local authority was banking on grave sales to boost its revenue as the sale of graves was the only area council was "performing well."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6483 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7636 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 372 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8815 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4639 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1630 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2508 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 712 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4188 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2783 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12551 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5790 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5134 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4807 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7194 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days