Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF women target Chamisa over presidential age limit

by Staff reporter
11 Dec 2018 at 05:47hrs | Views
THE ZANU-PF Women's League has joined war veterans in pushing for a constitutional amendment to raise the presidential age limit from 40 to 52 years.

Members of the league from the country's 10 provinces resolved to lobby for the amendment to ensure those who contest for the presidency are mature enough to fully grasp the gravity of what it means to run a country.

The resolution was made last Friday at a Women's League National Assembly meeting held in Harare ahead on the 17th Annual People's Conference in Esigodini.

War veterans last week also held a meeting calling for the amendment of the supreme law to raise the age limit of those who can contest for the presidential election from the current 40 to 52. War veterans' leader Victor Matemadanda said they also believedl that the ages for those contesting for council and MP positions should be 18 years and above while those seeking to contest for Senate must be 40 years and over.

Women's League Secretary for Administration Monica Mutsvangwa said the party women were in full support of the war veterans' proposal.

"We support the resolution made by war vets, their proposal to say that age limit be set on eligibility to presidential candidates," she said.

The resolution was among a number of proposals that were handed over to President Mnangagwa for consideration ahead of the ruling party's conference this week. Women also endorsed President Mnangagwa as their sole candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

They proposed the businesses sabotaging the economy through unjustified hiking of prices and demanding payment in foreign currency must toe the line or lose their licences.

They also lobbied for the arrest of all land barons and the alignment of the party constitution with the supreme law of the country to ensure 50-50 representation in powerful positions.

Women want the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology to be decentralised to all provinces and to ensure that all State institutions are headed by graduates from the ideological college.

Those involved in the formation of parallel structures in the party, the women said, must be suspended. They also called for measures to end imposition of candidates and to ensure free and fair primary elections.

The Women's League asked for the repair of all roads to prevent road carnage. They also proposed for the setting up of a Zanu-PF television channel to capture the party's important programmes.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6467 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7627 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 371 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8801 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2781 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4632 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1630 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1884 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2508 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2715 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4186 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2782 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12549 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4251 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5790 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5134 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4807 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7192 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days