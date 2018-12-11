Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti applies for exception to all charges

by Staff reporter
11 Dec 2018 at 05:52hrs | Views
MDC-Alliance principal Tendai Biti, who is facing charges of inciting violence in Harare post-election demonstration on August 1, yesterday made an application for exception to all charges on the basis that the Constitution gives him the right to declare the results.

Biti - through his lawyers, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, Messrs Alec Muchadehama and Jeremiah Bhamu - made an application for exception while also challenging the jurisdiction of the court and requesting further particulars which they want to use if trial proceeds.

Ms Mtetwa said Biti had the right to declare the results according to section 66(3) and (4) of the Constitution which states that the public is entitled to report on votes as long as they are based on polling station returns.

She also said that they are challenging the court's jurisdiction because they still believe that Biti was unlawfully brought back into the country even though the courts have already ruled that was not the case.

Ms Mtetwa also stubbornly requested for the release of the V11 forms from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) saying that she wanted to use them as evidence in Biti's case even though the State has already made it clear that they are not necessary in the trial linked to Biti's charges.

In response the State said that it had been served with the defence's outline on short notice and needed time to prepare a response.

The matter was rolled over to today for ruling. Biti is also facing charges of contravening Section 66A (1) of the Electoral Act Chapter 2:13, which prohibits the unofficial or false declaration of election results. He is alleged to have unlawfully declared opposition party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa as the winner of the July 30 presidential elections.

In terms of the country's electoral laws, only the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is empowered to declare the winner of an election.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6467 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7627 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 371 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8800 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2781 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4631 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1630 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1884 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2508 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2715 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4185 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2782 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12548 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4251 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5134 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4807 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7192 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days