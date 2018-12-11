Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean woman was strangled in UK

by Staff reporter
11 Dec 2018 at 06:10hrs | Views
A POST-mortem report has revealed that a Zimbabwean woman based in the United Kingdom who was found dead last month was strangled and her husband was found hanging at their Leicester home.

This follows false social media reports which claimed that Lorraine Mbulawa Sanchez (27) shot and killed her Caribbean husband Jesus Sanchez (31) before turning the gun on herself.

The reports also falsely claimed that the woman had a mental illness.

However, an inquest in the UK heard that the bodies of the couple were found by a family friend who went into the house through an open window.

The inquest, presided over by assistant coroner for Leicester and South Leicestershire, Dr Christina Swann, heard that Mbulawa, who was born in Zimbabwe, was found face down on a bed, while Sanchez was found hanging on an upstairs landing.

The media reports said Mbulawa died due to compression of the neck.

The reports said a family friend broke into the couple's home shortly before midnight on November 27 when he became concerned after not having heard from them.

According to the reports, Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley of Leicestershire Police's Major Crime Unit, said Mahlon Hector went to the couple's home with family members, and found Mbulawa's body on November 27.

"A family friend, Mahlon Hector, who had not heard from the couple, attended the scene. He noticed an upper window was insecure, although the rest of the house was secure. He got a stepladder and managed to get in through a window and identified Lorraine lying face down on the bed.

"He opened the locked front door to allow in paramedics who attended and confirmed she was deceased. The post mortem examination was conducted by Dr Michael Biggs on Wednesday, November 28," said Detective Inspector Blockley.

According to the post mortem conducted on Mbulawa's body, the provisional cause of death was compression of the neck and further toxicology and histology tests will be carried out on samples.

In the second inquest Detective Inspector Blockley told the coroner that Sanchez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, had been found at the couple's home at the same time.

"Sanchez was found hanging. Paramedics confirmed life was extinct. The post mortem examination, conducted by Dr Michael Biggs, on Wednesday, November 28 gave the provisional cause of death as hanging, pending further toxicology and histology reports," he said.

Detective Inspector Blockley added that further investigations and inquiries were being carried out into the deaths.

Dr Swann, who authorised the release of both bodies to the families, suspended both inquests, provisionally until May 10 to allow the police to continue their investigation into the couple's deaths.

In a statement posted on its Facebook site, St Matthews Seventh Day Adventist Church said it was deeply saddened by the loss of their members.

"Their passing has caused shock, hurt and grief to all of us who knew them. We as a church will continue to provide support and prayers for all of those affected at this time. We continue to place the respective families before God during their time of grief, who alone can bring peace and healing," said the church.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6476 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7631 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 372 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8806 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4635 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1630 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1886 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2508 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 711 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4186 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2783 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 921 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12550 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5790 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5134 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4807 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7193 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days