Zacc opens Bulawayo office

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) which was instrumental in enforcing repatriation of about $1 billion worth of stolen funds and property this year has opened an office in Bulawayo as it decentralises its operations.The new offices housed at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex are expected to handle graft cases from the southern region.Speaking during the belated commemorations of the United Nations Anti-Corruption Day combined with the official opening of Bulawayo offices and launch of the Client service charter at Mhlahlandlela Government complex yesterday, Zacc deputy chairperson, Dr Nanette Silukhuni, said the event marked exciting times as it effectively marks the genesis of the organisation's decentralisation efforts."As we commemorate these landmarks let us pause a little and reflect on the journey we have traversed so far and the policy initiatives we have registered as a nation to contain corruption," said Dr Silukhuni.She said in line with its mandate the commission works closely with the public and private sector and has assisted a number of organisations to develop their anti-corruption policy frameworks."In terms of investigations we have received nearly 400 cases for investigations compared to the previous year where 294 cases were received. Close to a billion dollars of stolen funds and assets domiciled in foreign lands have been repatriated," said Dr Silukhuni.She said the Commission supports President Emmerson Mnangagwa's clarion call for zero tolerance to corruption."I am pleased to note that fighting corruption is firmly on the Government's agenda as enunciated by His Excellency the President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the economic blueprint, the Transitional Stabilisation Programme 2018 to 2020."A special anti corruption unit was established in the Office of the President and Cabinet to improve efficiency in the fight against all forms of graft and to strengthen the effectiveness of national mechanisms for the prevention of corruption through this unit in collaboration with Zacc, police and we have seen an increase in the prosecution of a number of high profile cases," she said.Dr Silukhuni added that special anti corruption courts have been established in line with best practices. In the same vein court officials have been trained to handle corruption and economic cases."As the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission we shall continue to forge ahead in raising awareness on the need for a common purpose in fighting corruption. Your Commission today unveils its client services charter which clearly sets out the service standards one should expect from the Commission and the rights and obligations preferred on you our valued client," she said.The Anti-corruption Day is commemorated on the 9th of December annually by United Nations member states.She said the Commission has completed and submitted the United Nations Convention against Corruption self assessment checklist as part of the country review to be conducted by Russia.Dr Silukhuni said complainants have a right to protection when they report a case, right to lodge a complaint without fear, right to access information as well as privacy and confidentiality.Dr Silukhuni said in line with its mandate Zacc has successfully undertaken system reviews at the country's four major referral hospitals with special emphasis to the recruitment of trainee nurses.She said the Bulawayo offices would be manned by Mr Artwell Mpofu and a Mr Ngwenya who have been transferred from Harare to commence work in Bulawayo.Guest of honour at the event, Bulawayo Minister for Provincial Affairs, Judith Ncube hailed the opening of the new offices."We are excited to have offices opened here in Bulawayo. This event is a symbol of his Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa's commitment to zero tolerance against corruption. Today's event shows the commitment of the Government of Zimbabwe to fight against corruption in order to assist stakeholders pursue developmental success," said Ncube."The reason why we are gathered here is that poor governance and entrenched systems of corruption remain a major challenge for sustainable development".She urged everyone to join in the fight against corruption.Ncube officially opened the new offices on the third floor of Mhlahlandlela building at the West Wing and also unveiled the client service charter.Officer Commanding Police Anti-corruption Unit Southern region, Superintendent Kennest Mpofu said the police are fully equipped to deal with corruption cases.Bulawayo Chief public prosecutor Ms Nonhlanhla Ndlovu said the setting up of Zacc offices in Bulawayo complemented the two anti-corruption courts set up in Bulawayo.The day began with a march from Tredgold Building to Mhlahlandlela Government Complex.The event was attended by stakeholders including Zacc commissioners, Government officials, security forces, the academia, church and business community.