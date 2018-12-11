Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Maduna seeks Amnesty protection after confronting Mnangagwa on Gukurahundi

by newzimbabwe
11 Dec 2018 at 07:22hrs | Views
OUTSPOKEN traditional chief Vezi Maduna Mafu has sought protection from Amnesty International's South African office while claiming President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assigned state agents to trail him and ensure he did not leave his area.

Chief Maduna of Avoca, Filabusi claims he was a likely target of state intimidation following his bold decision to petition Mnangagwa recently demanding a lasting solution to the 1980s Gukurahundi massacres on a majority Ndebeles by the military.

The petition, which also demanded the emancipation of the Ndebele, leaked and trended on social media last month.

"I, Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu as an elderly Chief of Avoca, Filabusi Communal Lands in Zimbabwe recently torched the hornet's nest when I petitioned the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe over the Ndebele people genocide that was perpetrated by the government under the operation Gukurahundi between 1981 and 1987 using a special North Korean trained notorious military crack force called the Fifth Brigade.

"The petition which went viral on social media has raised the ire of the current President who has responded by assigning a District Central Intelligence Officer from the president's office, Mr. Mlotshwa to place me under house arrest and ordered that I report to him all my movements outside Filabusi and give him my itinerary thereof," reads Chief Vezi Maduna's letter to Amnesty International.

He fingered the CIO in abductions, murders and disappearances in his carefully worded letter.

"Taking into account how Zimbabwe recently voted at the United Nations alongside Burundi over human rights, a quicker action needs to be taken before we experience the tactics used by Saudi Arabia against its journalist critic who was murdered inside the consular," he said.

"Also putting into account Itai Dzamara disappearance, the same may happen considering that during 1981 to 1987 Ndebele Genocide, people were abducted from churches. That shows even churches are not places for sanctity of life to the perpetrators of Ndebele Genocide."

Another copy of the letter which was received by Amnesty's Harare office on 30 November was sent to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

The Zanu PF government has been accused of using members of its secret service to enforce disappearances, torture and abductions of government critics since the Robert Mugabe era.

Mnangagwa was minister of state security and played a pivotal role in the Gukurahundi atrocities that claimed 20 000 civilians, according to independent estimates of the Matebeleland and Midlands killings.

As President, Mnangagwa has the power to release the Chihambakwe Commission report on the genocide.

Chief Maduna once petitioned Mnangagwa to have then Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu appear before his traditional court in May this year.

He accused Mpofu of meddling in the Ntabazinduna Khayisa Ndiweni chieftainship.

In his earlier letter, Chief Maduna questioned why Mnangagwa had decided to parcel out Matabeleland resources to "foreigners", leaving the local Ndebele speaking people in a state of poverty.

"All these points, if taken into account, make it very difficult to directly engage in dialogue over the 1981 to 1987 Ndebeles' massacre/Gukurahundi as these points clearly indicate a sign of no sincerity over the past unhealed wounds. These points in this petition show a continuation of Ndebeles genocide this time as economic genocide.

"I am aware that you may not believe the contents of this letter as my words because of my age, I am convinced after reading the contents of this letter your thinking is I have been manipulated or being used by individuals," read the letter.

The militant Chief Maduna's bold attitude represents a departure from the often docile attitude of most traditional leaders who for decades have been accused of favouring the ruling Zanu PF government even in matters detrimental to the development of their areas.

Maduna's bold challenge on Mnangagwa is a huge test to the new leader's sincerity in observing citizen rights.

The Zimbabwean leader's attempts to portray a reformed character on the international stage could have hit another snag after the chief sent similar letters to Amnesty International's London headquarters and the president of the International Criminal Court of Justice.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6462 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7616 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8781 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4625 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3286 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1629 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1883 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2507 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2712 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 709 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4185 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2782 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12546 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4248 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5787 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5134 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4807 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7190 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days