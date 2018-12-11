Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mawere threatens Ginimbi

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Dec 2018 at 10:27hrs | Views
Business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere has threatened Genius Kadundure (Ginimbi) over the latter's alleged refusal to pay the debt he owes to Mawere.

Responding to a Good morning post of Tweeter by Kadungure, Mawere said , "Please can you pay what you owe. I am not the govt of Zimbabwe. My patience is running out."
Mawere alleges he borrowed Kadungure R340,000 as a business loan and it never came back.

"I paid R340,000 for gas which gas was supplied to his company, Pioneer Gas and delivered to Zimbabwe and sold. After selling, the profit was supposed to be shared with the principal being used to buy new gas. Little did I know I was converted into a bank. He then said it was a loan without security and paid a bit." Mawere alleges.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6455 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7613 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8772 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4624 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3285 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1629 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 430 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1883 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2507 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4185 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2781 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12546 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4248 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2526 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5787 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5134 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4807 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7190 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days