Mawere threatens Ginimbi

by Mandla Ndlovu

Please can you pay what you owe. I am not the govt of Zimbabwe. My patience is running out. https://t.co/BYvuCub1pX — Mutumwa (@mmawere) December 11, 2018

Business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere has threatened Genius Kadundure (Ginimbi) over the latter's alleged refusal to pay the debt he owes to Mawere.Responding to a Good morning post of Tweeter by Kadungure, Mawere said , "Please can you pay what you owe. I am not the govt of Zimbabwe. My patience is running out."Mawere alleges he borrowed Kadungure R340,000 as a business loan and it never came back."I paid R340,000 for gas which gas was supplied to his company, Pioneer Gas and delivered to Zimbabwe and sold. After selling, the profit was supposed to be shared with the principal being used to buy new gas. Little did I know I was converted into a bank. He then said it was a loan without security and paid a bit." Mawere alleges.