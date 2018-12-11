Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC exposed for 'lying'

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Dec 2018 at 11:40hrs | Views
Government has cleared the air on statements by the opposition MDC  and some sections of the media claiming that government has splashed millions of dollars on top of the range vehicles for Ministers.

In a statement on Tuesday Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Mr George Guvamatanga said government has not yet bought any car for ministers.

"Treasury is yet to fork out a single cent for the vehicles of the cabinet ministers.  We have always maintained that when conditions improve that is when we will consider that," said Mr Guvamatanga.

On Monday MDC issued a statement condemning the government of overspending.

"The Zanu PF government has continued to prove its insatiable hunger for cars with a reckless splashing of millions of dollars on top of the range vehicles for Ministers." The party said. "Before the election they twice spent millions on cars for traditional leaders in a self-preservation exercise. They went on to use state funds to buy party cars in a move which exposes the state-party conflation. Recently a million-dollar vehicle was bought for Mnangagwa who in his first days as President pretended to be a small car head of state.

"While they are spending on cars, the budget deficit continues to balloon exposing the rhetoric on expenditure retrenchment.  Presently, there are more pressing issues which that money could have put to better use."

Deputy minister of Media, Information and broadcasting services Energy Mutodi  said the government cannot overspend on cars when people are suffering.

"We are conscious to the fact that ministers need cars but we can't purchase vehicles when people are suffering. That is why government stopped buying vehicles for parliamentarians to channel resources towards fighting the cholera epidemic," Mutodi said.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days