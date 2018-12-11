News / National
WATCH: Worms and black water in Harare taps
11 Dec 2018
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Secretary General Raymond Majongwe has posted a video on social media showing black water and worms oozing from his tap.
You open the tape and this substance comes out and Council expects us to pay water bills.@i_sibanda @Mavhure @mimmitwit @PeterRumema @KMutisi @larry_moyo pic.twitter.com/Ro9L0qHkH7— Raymond Majongwe (@RMajongwe) December 10, 2018
A few minutes later some small little worms were wriggling in there. @BTonhodzayi @VinnieJ34406367 @Njube @larry_moyo @PeterRumema @herbert_gomba @i_sibanda pic.twitter.com/JoKNvyYsIG— Raymond Majongwe (@RMajongwe) December 10, 2018
