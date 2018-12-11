Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Worms and black water in Harare taps

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Dec 2018 at 11:59hrs | Views
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Secretary General Raymond Majongwe has posted a video on social media showing black water and worms oozing from his tap.
Watch video below:



Source - Social Media

