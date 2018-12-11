Shock as ZTV broadcaster says albinism is witchcraft

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has ZTV and one of its religious programs broadcaster known as P. Nyaude for broadcaster misleading information that albinism is a product of witchcraft.In a statement on Tuesday, ZADHR said, " We are worried and deeply concerned with the views of one P Nyaude who announced on a program called Spiritual Highway aired by the National Broadcaster ZTV (10 December 2018) that albinism is a result of witchcraft."The physical appearance of persons with albinism is often the object of erroneous beliefs and myths influenced by superstition, which foster their marginalization and social exclusion."We demand more responsible airing of programs from the national broadcaster. In Tanzania alone, more than 90 people with albinism have been murdered for ritual purposes since 2000. The last thing we want is our population associating some spirituality or witchcraft, with genetic disorders, not to even mention the stigma that will arise from such reporting."These beliefs and myths stem from misinformation and lies that are systematically pedalled to target one specific community, and it is very unfortunate that the national broadcaster decided to air such views without a counter narrative from medical experts."ZADHR stressed out that albinism is purely a medical condition and not in any way related to witchcraft."ZADHR urges the national broadcaster ZTV and the Ministry of Information to publicly issue a statement denouncing the dangerous lies expressed by Mr Nyaude. In addition, ZTV should air a program dedicated to educating the nation about Albinism and the various challenges faced by this section of the community and the various ways individuals and communities can contribute to improve the lives of this vulnerable group."