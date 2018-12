News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Your thoughts on War Vets leader Victor Matemadanda? pic.twitter.com/Ix6W2Awhw8 β€” Panashe πŸ‡ΏπŸ‡Ό (@Panashe468) December 10, 2018

In a circulating video on social media, War Veterans Secretary General Victor Matemadanda is seen laughing at MDC leader Nelson Chamisa saying he focuses on speaking in English only and does not have capacity to rule the country.