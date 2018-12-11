Latest News Editor's Choice


Government speaks on 52 years Presidential age limit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not going to allow for the constitution to be amended in order to revise the minimum presidential age from 40 to 52, a senior government official has revealed.

Writing on his official Twitter account Deputy Minister of Media, Information and broadcasting services Energy Mutodi on Tuesday said, "Let me make it clear that His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will not seek to outdo his rival in the last election Nelson Chamisa by increasing the age limit for Presidential candidates. Instead, his policies and actions will do the bidding for his next term."

Mutodi's statements put to rest the  speculation that President Mnangagwa was going to preside over a ZANU PF conference which will pass a resolution to amend the constitution.
The Secretary General of the War Veterans Victor Matemadanda recently shocked the nation when he said, "(We) call upon the ZANU PF  conference to ask Parliament to amend the age limit of those who can contest on the presidential election from the age of 40 to 52 so that ages for contesting (sic) will be as follows, council and MP, 18 years upwards, senator 40 years upwards, president 52 years upwards."
The proposal has been viewed as an aim to block MDC leader Nelson Chamisa from contesting 2018 plebiscite.

On Friday last week, ZANU-PF Women's League  joined war veterans in pushing for a constitutional amendment to raise the presidential age limit from 40 to 52 years. Members of the league from the country's 10 provinces resolved to lobby for the amendment to ensure those who contest for the presidency are mature enough to fully grasp the gravity of what it means to run a country.

The proposal has been condemned by Senior members of the ZANU PF Youth league in their individual capacities.

The ZANU PF Conference kicked off on Tuesday in Esigodini Matabeleland South.



Source - Byo24News

