PHOTOS: Government officials involved in accident

by Mandla Ndlovu

TWO Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education officials from Matabeleland South Province are feared dead after a vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by a flooded river. Matabeleland South Provincial Education Director Mr Lifias Masukume said the incident happened on Monday evening at Mamsisi River bridge in Ntalale, Gwanda South. A search is underway to locate them.The officials who were coming from Gungwe Secondary School are believed to have attempted to cross the flooded river, resulting in their vehicle being swept away.The car was discovered this Tuesday morning 150 meters from the Msisi river bridge by a passerby.Efforts to locate the two occupants have been fruitless, forcing e police to call in its Sub Acqua Unit which will begin e search tomorrow.More to follow…These are the alleged pictures of their car.