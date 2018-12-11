Zanu-PF conference kicks-off

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF 17th annual people's conference kicked off in earnest today with a Politburo meeting which set the tone for the indaba convened at the party headquarters in Harare this Tuesday afternoon.The Politburo heard the pre-conference resolutions submitted by all the 10 provinces, among them the unanimous endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party's 2023 presidential candidate.According to Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, the meeting kicked off with a few remarks from the President and First Secretary, Mnangagwa, who emphasised on the need for the meeting to build consensus on topical issues which are scheduled to be presented to the Central Committee meeting tomorrow.Ambassador Khaya Moyo said the party's National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje gave a report on inter-provincial meetings held ahead of the annual conference across the country.The conference venue was handed over to the party's conference coordinating committee on Sunday and the party's National Chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri gave a comprehensive report on the state of preparedness at the venue of the conference and other logistics.Khaya Moyo also said members of the media who have been accredited are welcome to cover the conference but should report factually.Politburo committee member, Advocate Jacob Mudenda presented a draft Central Committee report on behalf of the Secretary for Legal Affairs.The report covered various party activities sector by sector including political, economic and social matters, Ambassador Khaya Moyo said.