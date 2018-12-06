Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Empower Bank to open branch in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
EMPOWER Bank has secured office space and recruited personnel in Bulawayo in readiness for the opening of the branch on a date to be advised.

The new offices are at the Exchange Building situated at corner Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street. Executives from Empower Bank in September met potential depositors in Bulawayo, where they promised the public that the new facility would be opened before year end.

Head of marketing at the new city branch office, Mrs Christina Muchikidza, said they have successfully set up base and what was left was to open the facility once all conditions were met.

"As promised we are hoping to open Empower Bank to the public very soon. So far the physical structure is now in place but a few things need to be attended to," she said. "As soon as the nitty-gritty is finalised, we will be opening the bank's doors to the public, hopefully, before year end or early next year."

The bank was officially launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a way of empowering marginalised youths who fail to get capital injection for their projects. Mrs Muchikidza said their desire was to reach out to the youth countrywide. It is in this spirit that the bank intends to open a branch here in Bulawayo, she said. At the moment the bank has a single branch in Harare.

Empower Bank offers personal loans for day-to-day needs as well as asset loans whose interest rates range between four and five percent. It is capitalised to the tune of $2,5 million and targets more than 40 000 youths. The bank has 70 percent of the fund for youths while 30 percent was set aside for any other business people.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6450 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7607 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8764 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2775 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4622 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3284 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1629 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1883 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2506 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

15 hrs ago | 1788 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4184 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

16 hrs ago | 2780 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

16 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12542 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4247 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5787 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5134 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4807 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

23 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

23 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7190 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1471 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days