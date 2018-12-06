Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
FORMER President Robert Mugabe's daughter Bona Chikore is battling Chinese investor TianBao Minerals Industries over ownership of a Mazowe-based gold claim.

Bona, who owns Confidence Mining (Pvt) Ltd, has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking a Spoliation order to stop the Chinese miner from taking over her claim.

In her founding affidavit, Bona who is represented by Chivore Dzingirai Group of Lawyers submitted that Confidence Mining Company was carrying out mining operations at Smithfield Farm in Mazowe after being granted a special grant by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, sometime in 2016.

Bona then installed a gold mill at the farm. It is alleged on December 3, TianBao came with police and threatened to unlawfully take over the gold mill without a court order.

It is alleged TianBao executives and their accomplices said they were politically connected and could do whatever they wished. Bona submitted that TianBao produced a letter which purported to give them authority to evict her from the property.

Bona said the letter was not a court order and does not give the lawful right to evict her. She further said even if TianBao has the mining claims at the farm that does not at law entitle them to dispossess her of the gold mill or interfere with her operations.

TiaBao, which is represented by Ngwerume Attorneys is yet to respond to the summons.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6401 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7556 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 368 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8697 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4599 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3275 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1623 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1879 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2495 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2701 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

14 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4177 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

15 hrs ago | 2773 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

15 hrs ago | 2788 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12527 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4244 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5784 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5133 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4806 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

22 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

22 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7187 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days