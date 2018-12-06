Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

by Staff reporter
22 hrs ago | Views
A HWANGE-BASED junior police officer, who escaped from Hwange Prison while awaiting trial on 12 counts of theft after going on a housebreaking spree, has been re-arrested while trying to cross the border into South Africa.

Constable Maxwell Musariri (28) who, two weeks ago, escaped from Hwange Prison together with a traditional healer facing a rape charge, was over the weekend caught by police officers at Beitbridge Border Post.

This followed his failed bid for freedom after he was denied bail by a Hwange magistrate two days prior to his escape. The State had successfully opposed his bail application. Following his failure to appear in court last Thursday, the presiding magistrate issued a warrant of arrest against him and law enforcement agents launched a manhunt.

Musariri appeared before Hwange provincial magistrate, Ailenne Munamati, on Monday and was remanded to December 19 for trial.

Quizzed by the magistrate on where he was, Musariri said he had visited relatives in Beitbridge.

The State alleges that between September 19 and October 24 this year, Musariri broke into properties belonging to fellow workmates before stealing various gadgets including cellphones and laptops.

The total value of stolen property was pegged at $4 231.

Musariri was arrested after investigations led police to Victoria Falls where he allegedly sold the stolen items.

Investigations also revealed that some of the stolen property was sold in Gweru, Masvingo and his rural home in Chirumanzu in the Midlands province. Vumizulu Mangena appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

