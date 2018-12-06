Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

by Staff reporter
22 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has opened investigations into how former Harare town clerk Tendai Mahachi and six other senior council officials allegedly siphoned over $1 million through dubious allowances and perks.

While council parted ways with Mahachi four years ago, it has resolved to part ways with two other directors, Tendai Kwenda (finance) and Cainos Chingombe (human capital), while chamber secretary, Josephine Ncube and city health director Prosper Chonzi's fate is yet to be decided.

A full council meeting on Monday approved criminal investigations by Zacc against city bosses.

Mayor Herbert Gomba confirmed council had given Zacc the green light to probe the matter, although civil proceedings were not yet complete.

"As you may be aware, I was not in council yesterday, but I have been informed that the matter was already under investigation by Zacc and as council, we had to make a resolution to support the probe and help the commission," Gomba said.

The audit, done by the Local Government ministry in 2017, alleged Mahachi, Ncube and other top directors allocated themselves hefty salaries and allowances without council approval and in some cases, looted public funds.

According to the report, Mahachi and three other senior directors allegedly siphoned $282 000 from council without explanation.

The audit shows that the $282 000 was transferred by Kwenda into personal bank accounts belonging to Mahachi and three other executive members for unknown reasons.

Among the senior managers implicated are former water director Christopher Zvobgo, works director Philip Pfukwa and Chingombe.

Two months ago, the council resolved to dismiss Kwenda, who is currently on suspension and Chingombe on allegations of financial abuse after a disciplinary hearing.
Ncube did not attend the hearings due to ill health, while Chonzi is yet to appear, but remains suspended.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6393 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7544 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 368 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8688 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2759 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4595 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3270 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1623 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1878 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2493 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2701 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 708 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

14 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4175 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

15 hrs ago | 2771 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

15 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12525 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4242 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5783 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5132 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4805 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

22 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

22 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

23 hrs ago | 7187 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days