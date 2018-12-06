Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has opened investigations into how former Harare town clerk Tendai Mahachi and six other senior council officials allegedly siphoned over $1 million through dubious allowances and perks.While council parted ways with Mahachi four years ago, it has resolved to part ways with two other directors, Tendai Kwenda (finance) and Cainos Chingombe (human capital), while chamber secretary, Josephine Ncube and city health director Prosper Chonzi's fate is yet to be decided.A full council meeting on Monday approved criminal investigations by Zacc against city bosses.Mayor Herbert Gomba confirmed council had given Zacc the green light to probe the matter, although civil proceedings were not yet complete."As you may be aware, I was not in council yesterday, but I have been informed that the matter was already under investigation by Zacc and as council, we had to make a resolution to support the probe and help the commission," Gomba said.The audit, done by the Local Government ministry in 2017, alleged Mahachi, Ncube and other top directors allocated themselves hefty salaries and allowances without council approval and in some cases, looted public funds.According to the report, Mahachi and three other senior directors allegedly siphoned $282 000 from council without explanation.The audit shows that the $282 000 was transferred by Kwenda into personal bank accounts belonging to Mahachi and three other executive members for unknown reasons.Among the senior managers implicated are former water director Christopher Zvobgo, works director Philip Pfukwa and Chingombe.Two months ago, the council resolved to dismiss Kwenda, who is currently on suspension and Chingombe on allegations of financial abuse after a disciplinary hearing.Ncube did not attend the hearings due to ill health, while Chonzi is yet to appear, but remains suspended.