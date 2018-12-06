Mukanya salutes Marabini

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHIMURENGA music icon Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo has heaped praise on Bulawayo Afro-pop musician, Jeys Marabini, for his music prowess and saluted him for putting Bulawayo on the music world map.Marabini shared the stage with Mukanya at Large City Hall during the latter's Bulawayo leg of his countrywide Peace Concerts on Saturday.Marabini told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the night with Mukanya was an amazing experience for him."Mapfumo even asked if I was Jeys Marabini and said he has heard a lot about me. He thanked me for keeping Bulawayo alive and said he respects my resilience. That made me realise that I am really being recognised as a musician with that small contribution I do for the country," he said.Mapfumo had to leave his dressing room to come and watch Marabini when the latter took to the stage."When I was performing, he had to come down from his dressing room to watch me perform and told me that my performance was of high standard," Marabini said.The crooner said he learnt that music had nothing to do with age and was amazed at how Mukanya - even without dancing - had an electric stage presence that mesmerised fans."The old man could not dance but sang and people enjoyed the music and went crazy," he said.Marabini said his desire was to do a collaboration with Mukanya if given a chance.