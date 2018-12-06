Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Self-styled communications strategist William Mutumanje (Acie Lumumba) has questioned ZANU PF over its decision to endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the sole candidate of the party in 2023."Zanu PF Elders, why are we endorsing President ED for 2023?" he asked. "Its a genuine question, handisi kukutukai (am not insulting you). What if Vice President Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga or Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri or someone else wants to be President. Is that allowed or not?"The Deputy Secretary General of ZANU PF Youth League responded to Mutumanje saying," How come you are also doing it in the MDC."Mutrumanje has a love-hate relationship with ZANU PF. He is sometimes against it and sometimes is very vocal in supporting it.On Tuesday Zanu-PF Youth League made a resolution to endorse President Mnangagwa as their Presidential candidate for 2023. This was announced by Bulawayo Provincial Chairperson Khumbulani Mpofu whilst addressing youths at Milton High School.The Youth endorsement comes four days after the ZANU-PF Women's Leagueendorsed President Mnangagwa as the party's sole candidate for the 2023 presidential poll, describing him as a champion for women empowerment ahead of the ruling party's People's National Annual Conference slated for Matabeleland South Province next week.