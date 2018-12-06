Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe cabinet has ordered striking junior doctors to go back to work as they did not follow the proper procedure in engaging in industrial action.In a statement read by the Minister of Information, Publicity and broadcasting services Monica Mutsvangwa on Tuesday she said, "Cabinet noted with concern that doctors had gone on strike without following due procedures as is provided in the country's labour laws. This relates to the requirements for three bipartite meeting, declaration of a deadlock and a 14 day notice before embarking on a strike."Cabinet, nonetheless noted that a number of issues of concern to the junior doctors and other health professionals were already being addressed by government and as such urges the striking doctors to respect the sanctity of human life and return to work."The doctors have been striking demanding to be paid in foreign currency, not the local currency known as bond notes, because that has been losing value."We don't want to lie to each other or waste each other's time," said Health Minister Obadiah Moyo in response to the doctors' demands. "We all know that there is no foreign currency to even buy the medicines, which they use in hospitals, let alone foreign currency to be paid to individuals."