Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa
17 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa told told his central committee members that they must not entertain thoughts of a Government of National Unity between MDC and ZANU PF.
Find Central committee pictures below:
NO GNU-Cde ED‼️— zanupf_patriots (@zanupf_patriots) December 12, 2018
"Kana uri we ZANU PF uchitaura zve GNU muka ubike doro" Pres ED addressing Central Committee meeting today.@mayor_justice @CdeNMaswerasei @ali_naka @matigary @larry_moyo @nicolehondo @KMutisi @daddyhope @ttgono @jewels_bbyju @MuvundeAntonio @larry_moyo pic.twitter.com/6Hv1HzXhZo
