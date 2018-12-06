Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parirenyatwa given his passport

by Mandla Ndlovu
16 hrs ago | Views
Embattled Former Health and Child Care Minister  David Parirenyatwa was given his passport by a Harare magistrate  Bianca Makwande.

 Parirenyatwa's lawyers had applied for the release of the passport saying the former minister seeks to travel to Ghana for an AIDS summit.

Parirenyatwa is facing a charge of criminal abuse of office after his actions allegedly resulted in the State losing $30 000 paid to two managing directors at the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm).

Parirenyatwa is charged under Section 174 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.

According to the State outline, Parirenyatwa on June 4, 2018 ordered NatPharm board chairman, Dr George Washaya, to terminate Flora Nancy Sifeku's contract as managing director of the Government-owned company saying he required her services at his then Ministry.

Parirenyatwa further directed Dr Washaya to appoint Newman Madzikwa as the acting managing director of NatPharm with effect from June 1, 2018.

The board complied with the directive resulting in Sifeku and Mr Madzikwa both being given six-month contracts with effect from June to November 30, 2018.

This resulted in NatPharm paying two salaries concurrently to Sifeku and Madzikwa for the managing director's position, thereby prejudicing the company of $30 000.



Source - Byo24News

