Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says those who think Zanu-PF is going to form a government of national unity (GNU) with the opposition are day-dreaming.

Addressing youths on the sidelines before the opening of the 110th Ordinary Session of the Zanu-PF Central Committee which is part of the 17th annual National People's Conference, the President said the party won resoundingly in the just ended July 30 elections.

He said government and the party are focussing on economic reconstruction and improvement and will not be deterred by those crying foul.

The President noted that some business people are colluding with detractors and effecting unwarranted price hikes so as to create discontent with government among the populace.

He urged them not to lose heart as government is working flat out to improve the environment for job creation through re-opening of enterprises and attracting FDI.

The President thanked the youths for the peaceful and non-violent manner in which the elections were conducted.

Source - zbc

