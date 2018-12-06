Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Deputy Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs Obert Gutu has revealed that him and his fellow MDC ministers during government of National Unity purchased their official state of the range vehicles at less than $ 4 000."After the Government of National Unity ended, I, including ALL my colleagues who were Ministers and Deputy Ministers, bought off our official vehicles at knock down prices. I just wanted to set the record straight" Gutu said from his base in America.When questioned whether he is endearing himself by being vindictive against MDC leaders, Gutu said, "I'm not looking for a job. I run my own law firm and other businesses. I'm pretty comfortable."Gutu was responding to an outcry by opposition members after a 2016 Isuzu cab was knocked it price and sold to a Mr Mazemo at $1.500 down from its 2016 price of $45.632.