Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Highfield Member of Parliament Psychology Maziwisa and ZTV news anchor Oscar Pambuka have been released from prison on $800 bail each.The pair had appealed against their conviction and sentence at then High Court.They were jailed for 30 months each last week.Maziwisa and Pambuka were believed to have been fraudulently awarded a tender to do public relations work for Zesa Holdings by former Energy minister Samuel Undenge at a time the power utility had its own functional public relations department. The tender was awarded to their firm Fruitful Communications (Pvt) Ltd.The pair is among several high-profile people, among them former Cabinet ministers, who have been nabbed in the last few months by the anti-graft body as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration intensifies its anti-corruption drive.More to follow...