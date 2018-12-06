Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 hrs ago | Views
Former Highfield Member of Parliament  Psychology Maziwisa and ZTV news anchor Oscar Pambuka have been released from prison on $800 bail each.
The pair had appealed against their conviction and sentence at then High Court.They were jailed for 30 months each last week.

Maziwisa and Pambuka were believed to have been fraudulently awarded a tender to do public relations work for Zesa Holdings by former Energy minister Samuel Undenge at a time the power utility had its own functional public relations department. The tender was awarded to their firm Fruitful Communications (Pvt) Ltd.

 The pair is among several high-profile people, among them former Cabinet ministers, who have been nabbed in the last few months by the anti-graft body as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration intensifies its anti-corruption drive.

More to follow...


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6369 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7536 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8646 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2752 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4581 Views

Groom humiliated

13 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1619 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1877 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2492 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2680 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 990 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2696 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 707 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4173 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

15 hrs ago | 2770 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

15 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12516 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4241 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5783 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5132 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4803 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

22 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

22 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

22 hrs ago | 7186 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days