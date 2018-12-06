Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sadomba set for Dembare return

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe international striker Edward Sadomba is set to make a sensational return to his former club Dynamos ahead of the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season almost a decade after leaving the Harare giants, the Daily News can report.

The 35-year-old, wants to end his career by featuring for the club, which gave him the platform before his career path took him to South Africa, Mozambique, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Libya.

Sadomba horned his skills at the defunct Agatha Shaneti Soccer Academy as well at Harare United before making a name for himself at Dynamos.

The Mbare-born forward helped the Harare giants reach the semi-finals of the African Champions League in 2008, which eventually saw him draw the attention of foreign-based clubs.

And as a way of appreciating DeMbare and their multitudes of supporters, sources close to the club revealed that a deal has since been reached between the player and the club for him to feature for one more season.

"Unless something dramatic happens, he (Sadomba) will be playing for Dynamos next season.

"Everything has since been agreed and what is left for now is for him to sign. In fact he is likely to be the team's captain," a source said.

"He understands where he came from and he just wants to do it for the Mbare community. It has nothing to do with money. It's for the love of the team and the fans."

Sadomba's arrival will certainly be a huge boost for the Glamour Boys, who are likely to lose a number of their players from the just-ended season.

Coach Lloyd Chigowe is desperate to assemble a strong squad for next season following a difficult 2018 campaign in which DeMbare fought against relegation before finishing in 11th.

So bad was Dynamos that they even failed to provide a single player on this year's Soccer Star of the Year calendar.

This was the first time in over a decade that Dynamos has failed to provide a player on the calendar.

Since the commencement of the awards in 1969, DeMbare had only previously failed to provide a player on the calendar once in 2005 when they ironically also fought against relegation.

Source - dailynews

