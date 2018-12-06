FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Secretary General of the MDC Youth Assembly Lovemore Chinoputsa on Tuesday announced that the Youth Assembly has expanded its National Executive Committee in a bid to integrate other Alliance Youth Wings and civic society members.The new members added to the MDC Youth Assembly are:1.Gideon Mandaza Deputy Organising Secretary2.Arnold Batirai3.Tawanda Kalonga4.David Ndhlovu5. Tinashe Moses Mavhaire6.Richard Tsvangirai7.Justin Kumbiro8.Discent Collins Bajila9.Cecilia Chimbiri10.Gift Ostallos Siziba11.Vivid Gwede12.Frank Morris Mutize13.Takunda Tsunga14.Juma Ulete15.Batanai Mapinde16.Carol Gauti17.Alistar Pfunye18.David Siampondo19.Bridget Ziki20.Cheers Chiutsi21.Fanuel Chinowaita Kasiyamhuru22.Tellme Masiyatsva23.Netsai Marova24.Ian Hamandishe25.Leona Nkomo26.Justin Makota27.Vimbai Nyachuru28.Bashida Kahonde29.Apostle Ntando NdhlovuMDC is preparing for a National Congress in 2019 where it will vote for substantive leadership of a newly united MDC.