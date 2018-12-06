News / National
FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders
14 hrs ago | Views
The Secretary General of the MDC Youth Assembly Lovemore Chinoputsa on Tuesday announced that the Youth Assembly has expanded its National Executive Committee in a bid to integrate other Alliance Youth Wings and civic society members.
The new members added to the MDC Youth Assembly are:
1.Gideon Mandaza Deputy Organising Secretary
2.Arnold Batirai
3.Tawanda Kalonga
4.David Ndhlovu
5. Tinashe Moses Mavhaire
6.Richard Tsvangirai
7.Justin Kumbiro
8.Discent Collins Bajila
9.Cecilia Chimbiri
10.Gift Ostallos Siziba
11.Vivid Gwede
12.Frank Morris Mutize
13.Takunda Tsunga
14.Juma Ulete
15.Batanai Mapinde
16.Carol Gauti
17.Alistar Pfunye
18.David Siampondo
19.Bridget Ziki
20.Cheers Chiutsi
21.Fanuel Chinowaita Kasiyamhuru
22.Tellme Masiyatsva
23.Netsai Marova
24.Ian Hamandishe
25.Leona Nkomo
26.Justin Makota
27.Vimbai Nyachuru
28.Bashida Kahonde
29.Apostle Ntando Ndhlovu
MDC is preparing for a National Congress in 2019 where it will vote for substantive leadership of a newly united MDC.
The new members added to the MDC Youth Assembly are:
2.Arnold Batirai
3.Tawanda Kalonga
4.David Ndhlovu
5. Tinashe Moses Mavhaire
6.Richard Tsvangirai
7.Justin Kumbiro
8.Discent Collins Bajila
9.Cecilia Chimbiri
10.Gift Ostallos Siziba
11.Vivid Gwede
12.Frank Morris Mutize
13.Takunda Tsunga
14.Juma Ulete
15.Batanai Mapinde
16.Carol Gauti
17.Alistar Pfunye
18.David Siampondo
19.Bridget Ziki
20.Cheers Chiutsi
21.Fanuel Chinowaita Kasiyamhuru
22.Tellme Masiyatsva
23.Netsai Marova
24.Ian Hamandishe
25.Leona Nkomo
26.Justin Makota
27.Vimbai Nyachuru
28.Bashida Kahonde
29.Apostle Ntando Ndhlovu
MDC is preparing for a National Congress in 2019 where it will vote for substantive leadership of a newly united MDC.
Source - Byo24News