Groom humiliated

News / National

by Staff reporter

A GWERU apostle was left egg-faced when his fiancée failed to attend her wedding ceremony on Saturday. Apostle Samuel Kaunda of Glory House Ministries' wedding with his fiancée Naume Mangwarira failed to kick off after the latter failed to attend her wedding.Apostle Samuel Kaunda was kept waiting together with the guests at the wedding venue for the greater part of the day as the bride failed to show up for the wedding in Masvingo last Saturday.Naume who attends Full Gospel Church accused man of cloth and husband-to-be of being abusive and violent that she refused to give false vows before a marriage officer.Pangolin suburb where they stay in Masvingo is awash with the story and circulating on social media. Naume, a Midlands State University student and daughter to one of the church elders, is reported to have cancelled wedding steps several times before her relatives forced her to go ahead since the bride price had been paid sometime in August this year.Impeccable sources told H-Metro that Naume decided to remain at her parents' home on the day."Naume akanyadzisa murume wake apa mufundisi. Akaramba kuenda kunochatiswa atopedza kuitwa manails and her hair," an impeccable source said."Her reason was that the pastor was very abusive and violent that she decided to wait until she finds another loving husband than sacrificing to start a home on such an unholy foundation."She threatened to humiliate everyone if they insisted on forcing her to get to the wedding venue.