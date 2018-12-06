Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Groom humiliated

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
A GWERU apostle was left egg-faced when his fiancée failed to attend her wedding ceremony on Saturday. Apostle Samuel Kaunda of Glory House Ministries' wedding with his fiancée Naume Mangwarira failed to kick off after the latter failed to attend her wedding.

Apostle Samuel Kaunda was kept waiting together with the guests at the wedding venue for the greater part of the day as the bride failed to show up for the wedding in Masvingo last Saturday.

Naume who attends Full Gospel Church accused man of cloth and husband-to-be of being abusive and violent that she refused to give false vows before a marriage officer.

Pangolin suburb where they stay in Masvingo is awash with the story and circulating on social media. Naume, a Midlands State University student and daughter to one of the church elders, is reported to have cancelled wedding steps several times before her relatives forced her to go ahead since the bride price had been paid sometime in August this year.

Impeccable sources told H-Metro that Naume decided to remain at her parents' home on the day.

"Naume akanyadzisa murume wake apa mufundisi. Akaramba kuenda kunochatiswa atopedza kuitwa manails and her hair," an impeccable source said.

"Her reason was that the pastor was very abusive and violent that she decided to wait until she finds another loving husband than sacrificing to start a home on such an unholy foundation.

"She threatened to humiliate everyone if they insisted on forcing her to get to the wedding venue.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canaan Banana unmasked

10 hrs ago | 6360 Views

MDC-T disowns Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7528 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

ZANU PF's 'War Room' exposed?

12 hrs ago | 8628 Views

Biti bail conditions relaxed, passport returned

12 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Joy TV returns

13 hrs ago | 2747 Views

Jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow

13 hrs ago | 4568 Views

Mphoko: Taking a Cue from the Coup

13 hrs ago | 1619 Views

6 000 expected at Zanu-PF conference

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

75 land barons arrested

13 hrs ago | 1877 Views

WATCH: Political change coming to Zimbabwe in 2024

14 hrs ago | 2492 Views

FULL LIST: MDC Youths elect new leaders

14 hrs ago | 2675 Views

Sadomba set for Dembare return

14 hrs ago | 990 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urged to dialogue

14 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary's autonomy questioned

14 hrs ago | 707 Views

Oscar Pambuka, Maziwisa released from jail

14 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Obert Gutu exposes ex-MDC ministers

15 hrs ago | 4173 Views

Mnangagwa to oppose anti-Chamisa constitutional amendment

15 hrs ago | 2770 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe will not go forward - Tendai Biti Interview

15 hrs ago | 2782 Views

Mnangagwa says those thinking GNU are day-dreaming

16 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Parirenyatwa given his passport

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Journalist hospitalised after police assault

16 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on GNU with Chamisa

17 hrs ago | 12510 Views

Temba Mliswa goes after gold barons

17 hrs ago | 1897 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Former VP Mphoko speaks on Choppies saga

17 hrs ago | 4240 Views

Chief Maduna playing politics

17 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Cabinet orders doctors to go back to work

18 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Mphoko-Choppiesgate scandal reflects a deep-rooted corruption In ZANU PF party & government

19 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Lumumba confronts ZANU PF

19 hrs ago | 5781 Views

Chamisa's Vanguard 'unleashes reign of terror'

22 hrs ago | 5131 Views

'Chamisa not desperate for GNU'

22 hrs ago | 4803 Views

Police urged to set up base at violence hotspots

22 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Mukanya salutes Marabini

22 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Zacc probes 7 ex-council bosses over salarygate

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

270km protest march: Teachers vow to soldier on

22 hrs ago | 2116 Views

Fugitive cop nabbed at Beitbridge Border Post

22 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Biti case opens can of worms

22 hrs ago | 7185 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to de-register NGOs

23 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Mugabe daughter in gold mine wrangle

23 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Mnangagwa gets unanimous endorsement

23 hrs ago | 574 Views

Bulawayo youths launch tourism company

23 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe is open for abuse and foreign interference

23 hrs ago | 1467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days