News / National

by Staff reporter

IN a suspected case of juju use, a jailed Tsikamutanda moos like a cow which disturbs other inmates at Harare Central Prison.Lukas Sakala, 45, of Alaska Mine in Chinhoyi, who was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment in 2013 for raping a minor, is also said to be barking like a dog and hissing like a snake.The inmate is said to have taken turns to rape a witch doctor several times together with his colleague who comes from Karoi."I was a Tsikamutanda and I got powers to trap sorcerers and heal people using a snake I used to keep at my house," said Sakala."It is now normal for me to imitate various animals, reptiles and birds I used to work with like a cow, snake, hen and dogs."The snake, which I used to feed with blood, starved upon my arrest since I was feeding it with goat, hen and cattle blood and it has since been returned to the sangoma."I had to make sure that I have cattle, hens, goats or cows to slaughter to get blood and we made sure that we visited various villages to conduct cleansing ceremonies."Takadyira vanhu mombe dzavo, huku, mbudzi nehwai nekutsikisa mutanda asi ndadzidza muno mujeri kuti zvakaipa iyezvino ndavakukuma semombe nekuita senyoka zuva roga roga ndichikukuridza sejongwe."I separated with my wife after bedding several women including those expecting babies thereby violating what I was told by the sangoma not to do."At one point, Felix and I took turns to rape a sorcerer we trapped during the cleansing ceremonies only to be told by our sangoma that she drained our blood during the rape."She exposed our powers and bedding various women was against the cleansing ceremonies we conducted and this, I want to believe, led me to my arrest since the case involved a minor," said Sakala.Sakala was convicted of raping the minor and the sorcerer case was referred to the chief where Felix was fined three beasts.Sakala, who was also a comedian, has taken the opportunity to pen 496 songs in prison he wants to record if he gets help from well-wishers.He told H-Metro that he has since turned to God after realising his wrong doing and wants to change the community with good work upon his release.