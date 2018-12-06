Joy TV returns

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ZBC has announced the re-birth of Joy TV in the first quarter of 2019, declaring that the development is testimony that the national broadcaster is open to any partnerships, as long as they are mutually beneficial.31 May 2002 saw one of the main attractions on national television, Joy TV, going off air. With its demise, went erstwhile popular programmes such as Sunset Beach.However, with the coming in of the new dispensation, all this is set to change for the better.ZBC CEO, Mr Patrick Mavhura said brighter days are coming.Joy TV Incorporated representative, Kushinga Makamba said there is a bottomless pit of talent in Zimbabwe just waiting to be tapped to provide 24-hour riveting entertainment on the small screen.Starting next week, Joy TV Incorporated will be going around Zimbabwe meeting content producers and spreading the good tidings.