Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

News / National

by Staff reporter

A FISHERMAN drowned in a dam in Filabusi during a fishing expedition with colleagues when their boat capsized after a hippopotamus attack.The body of Vengai Gumbunje (52) of Dungwa village under Chief Sayi in Gokwe was found yesterday at around 9AM, a day after he drowned in Mayfair Dam.The fisherman's boat came under a hippo attack while he was laying some fishing nets in the dam with other members of Zamimpilo Co-operative - Mr Cloud Nyakunika (46) and Mr Coin Sibanda (36).Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.He said the three were inside a boat fishing and as they lay nets, a hippopotamus emerged from the water, about 50 metres from their boat, but quickly disappeared back into the water."After about five minutes, the hippopotamus hit their boat from underneath causing it to overturn. Nyakunika and Sibanda managed to swim offshore to safety but the two did not see Gumbunje again," Chief Insp Ndebele said.A report was made to the police.At around 5AM on the following day, Gumbunje's body was found floating by other co-operative members who retrieved it from the dam. The body was taken to Filabusi District Hospital Mortuary.Chief Insp Ndebele said people must always be alert for any possible dangers when near water bodies. "People who can't swim are advised to stay away from water bodies to avoid drowning," he said.