Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

News / National

Zimbabwe is seeking assistance from France to secure a $1.3bn bridge loan facility from the G7 countries to settle World Bank arrears as the government tries to clear its debt to external creditors.High-level sources said that when Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube met Guillaume Chabert, the French assistant secretary for multilateral affairs, recently, he pleaded with the French to assist Zimbabwe to secure a loan from the G7, countries.More to follow.....