Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Zimra will launch the country's biggest tax dragnet to swoop on tax evaders, estimated to be more than 70% of the country's registered taxpayers, after the expiry of a government-sanctioned grace period for tax dodgers to pay up, at the end of the year.

As the government takes a zero tolerance approach on corruption, Zimra has been instrumental in bringing to the fore cases of tax evaders.

Zimra says it is looking to reform its tax processes as part of measures to improve collections and expand the tax base.

While collections have improved in the first half of the year in comparison to last year, the agency has struggled to meet the cash demands of the government, whose entire budget is funded from tax revenue.

Source - Business Times

