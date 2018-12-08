Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Government bigwigs are also queueing for fuel, Energy and Power Development minister Joram Gumbo has claimed, rejecting accusations that there was lethargy to address the fuel shortages because the top officials were not affected.

As fuel shortages have worsened with long winding queues at filling stations, top chefs and bigwigs continue to gallivant in expensive fuel guzzling SUVs and Mercs, with some reportedly sending tankers to collect fuel from filling stations, much to the chagrin of those spending hours in queues.

Gumbo told the Daily News: "I have heard all those allegations but they are not true. They wait in queues just like everyone else."

This comes amid indications that top chefs do not queue and refuel at the Central Mechanical and Equipment Department (CMED) where there are absolutely no queues. The CMED hardly runs out of fuel, even amid worsening supply bottlenecks in the country.

Gumbo said: "They buy coupons and CMED simply reserves fuel to coupon holders and the rest goes to buyers. Every service station gets allocations from Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe equally and according to the number of outlets. So, there is no favouritism to CMED."

Gumbo also insisted that there was sufficient fuel in Zimbabwe.

 "I said we have enough fuel, and we do have fuel in bond storage tanks in Msasa and Mabvuku but the only problem is foreign currency shortages and each service station gets an allocation according to outlets and it's just that CMED is all over the country," Gumbo said.

A top Cabinet minister who spoke to the Daily News on condition of anonymity confirmed that fuel is ferried at the doorstep of the bigwigs, who do not even have to go to the filling station to get fuel.

"Messengers come to our offices and ask us if we need extra fuel to fill up our tanks, so we are always fully supplied," the bigwig said.

According to Auditor-General Mildred Chiri, bigwigs are granted excessive fuel allowances which she said was being directed to bankroll personal errands.

In a report tabled in Parliament, Chiri disclosed that government management staff get fuel allowances for totalling an average 5 000 litres a month.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ exposes Acie Lumumba's lies.

14 mins ago | 115 Views

National hero's son blasts Western Union

48 mins ago | 334 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

1 hr ago | 66 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

1 hr ago | 639 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

1 hr ago | 429 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

1 hr ago | 788 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

3 hrs ago | 1805 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

3 hrs ago | 2887 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1460 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

5 hrs ago | 917 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

5 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2850 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

6 hrs ago | 4799 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

6 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6293 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2429 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

7 hrs ago | 1906 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

8 hrs ago | 5129 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

8 hrs ago | 7431 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

9 hrs ago | 3672 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6876 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5849 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

12 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

12 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1696 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days