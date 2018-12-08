Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nelson Chamisa, the MDC Alliance leader, has called for an immediate dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to find a lasting solution to the economic crisis that has hit the country.Chamisa said his call for dialogue was not because he wanted to form a government of national unity with Zanu-PF, but to find a common ground to address problems affecting Zimbabweans.Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has ruled out the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) with MDC-Alliance, saying the ruling Zanu-PF had won an overwhelming people's mandate in the July 30 harmonised elections.The President, who is also the ruling party's First Secretary, said this while opening the 110th Ordinary Session of the Central Committee at Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday.More to follow...