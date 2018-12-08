Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

News / National

by Staff reporter

SMART SERVICE DELIVERY..Had a wonderful time to witness the consummation of the VISION to make Harare a world class SMART CITY by 2025.The Harare City Council is set to construct a SMART primary school in ward 44, Kuwadzana Extension, Harare. pic.twitter.com/LudjO8jge6 — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) December 12, 2018

Nelson Chamisa, leader of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC, turned up unexpected at a Harare city council event Wednesday and took over the ground-breaking formalities for the construction of a primary school.Herbert Gomba, the Harare Mayor was supposed to officiate at the Kuwadzana event but duly deferred to his party leader.Chamisa has since demanded "excellent" administration of opposition-controlled towns and cities as evidence of the possibility of a better Zimbabwe under MDC rule.His takeover of the ground-breaking formalities continued what appear to be a tit-for-tat public engagements with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Chamisa's Kuwadzana event comes after Mnangagwa recentlybroke the ground for a new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, just outside the capital.