News / National
Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues
9 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa, leader of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC, turned up unexpected at a Harare city council event Wednesday and took over the ground-breaking formalities for the construction of a primary school.
Herbert Gomba, the Harare Mayor was supposed to officiate at the Kuwadzana event but duly deferred to his party leader.
Chamisa has since demanded "excellent" administration of opposition-controlled towns and cities as evidence of the possibility of a better Zimbabwe under MDC rule.
His takeover of the ground-breaking formalities continued what appear to be a tit-for-tat public engagements with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Chamisa's Kuwadzana event comes after Mnangagwa recentlybroke the ground for a new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, just outside the capital.
Herbert Gomba, the Harare Mayor was supposed to officiate at the Kuwadzana event but duly deferred to his party leader.
SMART SERVICE DELIVERY..Had a wonderful time to witness the consummation of the VISION to make Harare a world class SMART CITY by 2025.The Harare City Council is set to construct a SMART primary school in ward 44, Kuwadzana Extension, Harare. pic.twitter.com/LudjO8jge6— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) December 12, 2018
His takeover of the ground-breaking formalities continued what appear to be a tit-for-tat public engagements with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Chamisa's Kuwadzana event comes after Mnangagwa recentlybroke the ground for a new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, just outside the capital.
Source - newzimbabwe