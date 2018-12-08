Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa, leader of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC, turned up unexpected at a Harare city council event Wednesday and took over the ground-breaking formalities for the construction of a primary school.

Herbert Gomba, the Harare Mayor was supposed to officiate at the Kuwadzana event but duly deferred to his party leader.

Chamisa has since demanded "excellent" administration of opposition-controlled towns and cities as evidence of the possibility of a better Zimbabwe under MDC rule.


His takeover of the ground-breaking formalities continued what appear to be a tit-for-tat public engagements with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa's Kuwadzana event comes after Mnangagwa recentlybroke the ground for a new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, just outside the capital.

Source - newzimbabwe

