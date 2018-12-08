Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

by The Independent
8 hrs ago | Views
The Home Office has been inviting Zimbabwean government representatives to interview asylum seekers who have fled political persecution in the country, in what has been branded a "corrupt" exercise.

The Independent has learned that at least seven Zimbabwean nationals, some of whom have lived in Britain for more than a decade, were last week ordered to attend meetings at a Home Office building in Sheffield, where they were asked "distressing" questions by an embassy official from their country. The same process is said to be taking place in other parts of the UK.

The move is believed to be part of an agreement between the two governments that Britain would "repatriate" at least 2,500 failed asylum seekers to Zimbabwe providing that officials from the country could "vet" them beforehand.

The Home Office confirmed that a "redocumentation interview" took place in Sheffield on 4 December, and did not deny allegations that it was part of an agreement between the UK government and Zimbabwe to deport 2,500 people.

One Zimbabwean national who was asked to attend one of these meetings, a woman who fled political persecution in her country in 2002 after campaigning against president Robert Mugabe's government, said she was frightened when she saw a Zimbabwean official in the room.

Marian Machekanyanga, 54, who has been in the UK for 16 years, said: "The man had my file on the table. He started speaking to me in my native language. I asked him if I could call my solicitor and he said ‘no'. He said the Home Office had asked him to interview us.

"I was really frightened. Why is the Home Office giving my details to the government I ran away from? I know they will still be after me. Anyone who has claimed asylum in England is an enemy to the government.

"I know I will be in danger if I go back. Just because Mugabe is not in power doesn't mean the government has changed. The same government is still in control. I don't think I would see my family. I would get to the airport and they would take me to torture me, kill me, who knows."

Machekanyanga was forced to leave her children in the care of her sister when she fled to the UK.

She had been part of a workers' trade union and led protests against corrupt use of government funds and said she had to flee when the authorities began to "victimise" those involved.

She did not claim asylum on arrival because she hoped the situation would change in Zimbabwe and she would be able to return. As a result of her delayed application, when she did apply for asylum seven years later, it was immediately refused.

"What is going to happen to my children and other relatives in Zimbabwe now? I'm very scared about what they will do," Machekanyanga said.

Another Zimbabwean asylum seeker who was interviewed, a man in his 50s who did not want to be named, has been in Britain for 15 years. He said he was "highly suspicious" when he saw the Zimbabwean official.

The man, who initially came to the UK on a student visa in 2003 and then sought asylum after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Zimbabwe due to blog posts he wrote against the government, said the person interviewing him was "representing Zimbabwe in conjunction with the Home Office".

"He was asking for more information about myself to confirm my identity. He wanted to know about my parents and relatives in Zimbabwe," the man added.

"I refused to give him information about myself. I was afraid – if they confirmed it was me, what would they do with that information? He wasn't even concerned about whether I was an asylum seeker."

The man, whose asylum claim was rejected by the Home Office, said he would "surely be a target" if he were removed to his home country.

"I know why they want to help the UK remove asylum seekers. They want to legitimise the current government and be readmitted to the commonwealth and get foreign investment. They've been approached by the British government and have promised to help them," he said.

"I'm afraid of being returned. I would be really exposed and at risk. I can't even imagine it. I've written blogs in opposition to the recently conducted elections. I've opposed the way the elections were conducted. This is published information and I would surely be a target."

Stuart Crosthwaite, secretary of the South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group (Symaag), said a similar process was taking place in other parts of the UK.

He added: "This is ugly and upsetting to witness, let alone go through as an actual asylum seeker. A representative of the Zimbabwean government is the last person in the world they want to meet.

"The former ambassador made it quite clear in February that they wanted to deport 2,500 ‘illegal asylum seekers' and people speculate about the reasons for that, which are obviously to cosy up to the UK and help them get figures down.

"It could also relate to trade deals in the future post-Brexit. Zimbabwe wants to come back into the Commonwealth, so maybe it's ‘be good and we'll let you have that status'. It's corrupt and it's treating people like they're bargaining chips."

It was widely reported by the Zimbabwean media in February that the then British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing, had told Kembo Mohadi, Zimbabwe's deputy president, that the UK intended to deport illegal Zimbabweans to the country.

Mohadi reportedly responded by saying the Zimbabwean government had no problem taking back its nationals but it needed to check them to ensure they were truly Zimbabweans.

He was quoted as saying: "They are standing at about 2,500 for the time being. We said we would want to vet them before they leave the UK. We want to know whether or not they are Zimbabweans or if they are not fugitives who had run away from justice."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "A routine redocumentation interview event took place in Sheffield on Tuesday 4 December."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - The Independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ exposes Acie Lumumba's lies.

13 mins ago | 112 Views

National hero's son blasts Western Union

47 mins ago | 333 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

1 hr ago | 66 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

1 hr ago | 638 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

1 hr ago | 429 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

1 hr ago | 788 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 881 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

3 hrs ago | 1803 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

3 hrs ago | 783 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

3 hrs ago | 2885 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1460 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

5 hrs ago | 917 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

5 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2850 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

6 hrs ago | 4799 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

6 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

6 hrs ago | 588 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6291 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2428 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

7 hrs ago | 408 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

7 hrs ago | 1906 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

8 hrs ago | 5129 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

8 hrs ago | 7430 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1958 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3670 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6875 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5847 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4457 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

12 hrs ago | 2607 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

12 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days