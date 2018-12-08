PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Embattled Presidential advisor Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has mobilised ZANU PF youths to a stage a demonstration against the fuel guru Kuda Tagwirei on Thursday at the ongoing ZANU PF Conference in Esigodini Matabeleland South.Sources close to the happenings have informed us that security is on high alert to thwart the planned demonstration against fuel mogul Tagwirei of Sakunda.There is also information reaching us saying Gokwe Nembudziya member of parliament Mayor Justice Wadyajena who is also fighting his wars with Sakunda's Boss Tagwirei is backing Mutsvangwa in this fight.Yesternight, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is alleged to have issued a stern warning against the Mutsvangwa faction telling them that their plot is divisive and would cause unnecessary tension within the rank and file of the revolutionary movement.