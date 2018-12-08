News / National
WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar
A video alleged to be that of the National Spokesperson of MDC-T Linda Masarira causing havoc in a bar and threatening to beat up revelers has gone viral on social media. Linda is yet to comment on the video.
Watch the video below:
Linda arikuda kutorova munhu pabhawa Greencroft right now! @GutuObert @Mamoxn @TichRay @MakomboreroH pic.twitter.com/jcW5p9Aj1G— Cde Jerrycan Maikonewa (@progressivezim) December 12, 2018
Connections were not picking their phones! pic.twitter.com/XxGVAHKrXZ— Cde Jerrycan Maikonewa (@progressivezim) December 12, 2018
