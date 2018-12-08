Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

by Staf reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Esigodini feels under siege as the ruling Zanu-PF's seventh national conference gets into full swing in this quiet, gold-rich farming town of Matabeleland South province, with a heavy presence of State security agents.

The ruling party's annual indaba is being held this week with main proceedings kicking off today.

The atmosphere is tense as a cloud of fear hangs above, and every foreigner is viewed with apprehension by locals due to the heavy deployment of security apparatus in the area.

Hundreds of police details, including the riot squad armed with service rifles, canines and a single water cannon truck are on standby at Esigodini Police Station.

All roads leading in and out of the town are littered with security checkpoints manned by heavily-armed officers from the Support Unit and army, among other security agencies, creating a siege mentality reminiscent of the Gaza strip in war-torn Palestine.

Driving into the town, one can smell the fear and anxiety in the hearts of Esigodini residents.

The security apparatus has reportedly also imposed a "curfew" in the town, with residents expected to be indoors by 8pm.

Bars and nightspots are also likely to close at the same time, depriving residents and gold panners, who have a huge appetite for spending on wise waters until wee hours, the much-needed entertainment.

However, one gets some solace and comic relief by marvelling at the imposing billboards emblazoned with Zanu-PF leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's image littering the whole area.

At the venue, Umzingwane High School has been turned into Disney Land, with the many flamboyant renovations.

A tarred road along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway ushers you for about three kilometres to the school which is the venue of the Zanu-PF jamboree.

The grounds are well-kempt and the marquees erected on the school grounds put the icing on the otherwise new "Garden of Eden" where the "Adams and Eves" of Zanu-PF are going to wine and dine all week-long.

A resident of Habane township, Japhet Dube, who spoke to NewsDay intermittently checking out his surroundings, was not amused by the situation in his backyard.

"What Zanu-PF has done was like coming into one's household, hold him captive and throw a lavish party.

We are not even free to move because there are also stop and search operations.

We can't move after 8pm.

If they came to enjoy with us, where is the fear coming from to warrant such a high number of security officers?" Dube asked rhetorically.

Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Esigodini residents were in some form of house arrest.

"We can't move around freely.

One has to check his or her surroundings before getting into a conversation.

We just wish they do their things and go, so we become free again," she said.

However, Joseph Nyathi from the same suburb was of a different view, as he said the conference had brought development to the town

"I wish the conference was held here every year. Residents have had brisk business selling their wares.

This is also going to increase when more delegates are here.

Our roads have been upgraded; the town is also clean.

Even Umzingwani High School itself, the venue, is now a state-of-the-art boarding facility because of the renovations brought by the conference," Nyathi said.

It's all systems go as everything is now in place for the event.

Esigodini has been placed under security lockdown ahead of Mnangagwa's visit scheduled for Friday, six months after he survived a deadly bomb blast at a campaign rally that killed two of his aides and injured several senior party officials in Bulawayo.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

National hero's son blasts Western Union

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

25 mins ago | 8 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

38 mins ago | 229 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

42 mins ago | 192 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

49 mins ago | 411 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

2 hrs ago | 1446 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

2 hrs ago | 2187 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1379 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

4 hrs ago | 901 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

4 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2762 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

5 hrs ago | 4584 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

5 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6002 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2359 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1132 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

6 hrs ago | 1851 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

7 hrs ago | 4979 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

7 hrs ago | 7151 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6778 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4358 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

11 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

11 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

11 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Closing date for Form One pupils' online registration set

11 hrs ago | 806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days