Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF'S new-found internal democracy under new leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to be tested after the ruling party's Mashonaland Central province broke ranks and rejected a proposal to push for a constitutional amendment, raising the age limit for presidential aspirants.

While provincial chairperson and Information, Communication Technology minister Kazembe Kazembe was diplomatic about the issue, sources told NewsDay that the proposal, which was initially raised by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association last week and supported by the party's women's league, had failed to carry the day.

The issue was discussed at the annual provincial conference ahead of the ruling party's national event underway at Esigodini in Matabeleland South.

"We rejected that proposal. It does not help our situation that we want to show the world we want to open up the democratic space, yet the party turns around and seeks legal instruments to shut a section of the populace out of the same," a source, who attended the meeting, said.

A Zanu-PF youth league leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu, voiced his opposition using social media.

Writing on his Facebook page, Tsenengamu said: "Political maturity has nothing to do with age.

Personally, am against the amendment. I oppose it. It is not necessary."

Kazembe, however, said there had been a deadlock during deliberations.

"The issue was brought up for discussion, but no resolution was made, because some were against the proposal, while others supported it.

It came from our districts," he said.

"We are still discussing it and will have a resolution likely today (yesterday)."

Veterans of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, who have sprinklings of serving military generals, want the constitutional age limit, currently pegged at 40, pushed up to 52, in what critics argue is a bid to block opposition leader Nelson Chamisa from contesting the 2023 elections.

Chamisa turned 40 this year and almost upstaged Mnangagwa in an intriguing presidential race that went to the wire.

The opposition MDC Alliance leader polled 44,3% against Mnangagwa's 50,8% of the total votes cast on July 30.

Chamisa disputed the poll result and maintains he won the vote despite the Constitutional Court ruling against him, following his petition seeking to overturn Mnangagwa's victory.

Section 91 of the country's Constitution stipulates that a person qualifies for election as President or Vice-President if he or she is a Zimbabwean citizen by birth or descent, has attained the age of 40, is ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe, and is registered as a voter.

The Zanu-PF women's league last week also supported the amendment, but it is the rejection by Mashonaland Central that could put the cat among the pigeons if it is carried through at the ruling party's annual jamboree this week.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

National hero's son blasts Western Union

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

25 mins ago | 8 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

38 mins ago | 228 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

42 mins ago | 192 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

49 mins ago | 411 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

2 hrs ago | 1445 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

2 hrs ago | 2187 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1379 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

4 hrs ago | 901 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

4 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2762 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

5 hrs ago | 4584 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

5 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6002 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

6 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1394 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1132 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

6 hrs ago | 1851 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

7 hrs ago | 4979 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

7 hrs ago | 7149 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6778 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4358 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

11 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

11 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

11 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Closing date for Form One pupils' online registration set

11 hrs ago | 806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days