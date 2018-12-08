Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa desperate for talks

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday appealed for dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stabilise the faltering economy, but the Zanu-PF leader ruled out such a possibility, saying he does not work with "losers".

Mnangagwa and Chamisa were the main contenders in the July 30 poll seen as key to pulling the impoverished southern African nation out of international isolation and launching economic recovery.

While the election was smooth, its aftermath revealed the deep polarisation in Zimbabwean society, with six people killed in an army crackdown on protestors two days after the poll.

"We had our peaceful and non-violent elections, and we won with a two-thirds majority," a combative Mnangagwa told a meeting of his party's central committee in Harare.

"If you think we will form a GNU (government of national unit), then you should be dreaming.

You have to wake up as soon as possible because it is a nightmare.

We will run thecountry for the next five years as provided for by the Constitution, and in the meantime, we are preoccupied with fixing the economy."

While Zanu-PF secured a two-thirds parliamentary majority, Mnangagwa won with a slim 51,6% of the vote, just enough to avoid a run-off against Chamisa, who won 44,3%, according to results from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The opposition claimed the result was rigged, while most international observers noted that the election did not pass as free and fair.

In particular, the European Union Election Observer Mission said the results were not "verifiable" or "traceable", casting doubt on their reliability and accuracy.

Since then, Zimbabwe's economy has been in a tailspin, characterised by a worsening cash crisis and escalating shortages of some basic products and fuel.

Chamisa, speaking to journalists at a ground-breaking ceremony for a primary school to be constructed by the Harare City Council in Kuwadzana, in partnership with a private property developer, Naldine Trading, said talks would help steer the country out of its present state.

"We are not doing this for the love of power, but we are being pushed by the power of love.

What we are going through as a country is nothing if we are to have dialogue as a people, and I hope our colleagues in Zanu-PF would find wisdom in this issue.

We have stated five things which we believe should be the cornerstone for dialogue," Chamisa said.

"The problems we are seeing are all temporary, we can solve them within weeks, the issues of cash, the issue of queues and job creation, can be solved through dialogue and confidence-building as a State.

It is unfortunate that there is no talking, but we have talked about the need to talk.

But we have not seen any movement.

It takes two to tango and (Zanu-PF) should show willingness," Chamisa said.

Zimbabwe Council of Churches has tried to mediate between the two leaders, but hit a brickwall after Mnangagwa demanded that Chamisa recognises his poll victory as a precondition for the talks, while Chamisa maintained that his rival was "illegitimate."

But Mnangagwa told some party officials that industry was on the way to revival despite challenges in foreign currency, and that his "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra was paying off.

"We will evaluate our performance and map the way forward," Mnangagwa said.

"We will focus on what we should do to have clean (running) water; medicines in hospitals and have good roads.

That is what we now want to do, and that is why we now talk of the economy.

That is why we say Zanu-PF must continuously transform and take on board new things and move with time."

Mnangagwa admitted the country was facing challenges and promised that the party's annual conference, which started on Monday in Esigodini, would deliberate and devise ways of dealing with the issues.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

National hero's son blasts Western Union

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

25 mins ago | 8 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

38 mins ago | 228 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

42 mins ago | 190 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

49 mins ago | 410 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

2 hrs ago | 1444 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

2 hrs ago | 672 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

2 hrs ago | 2187 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

3 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

4 hrs ago | 1379 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

4 hrs ago | 901 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

4 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

5 hrs ago | 2761 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

5 hrs ago | 4583 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

5 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6001 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

6 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

6 hrs ago | 2359 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

6 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

6 hrs ago | 1132 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

6 hrs ago | 1851 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

7 hrs ago | 4979 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

7 hrs ago | 7149 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

8 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

8 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mugabes off to Far East again for annual holidays

8 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Chamisa in own ground-breaking event as Mnangagwa tit-for-tat continues

8 hrs ago | 3586 Views

Chamisa now wants dialogue with Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 6778 Views

Zanu-PF sweats over Mnangagwa's safety

10 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Kasukuwere trial postponed again

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Zanu-PF bigwigs queueing for fuel'

10 hrs ago | 4358 Views

Zimbabwe sits on $300 million worth of diamonds

10 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Doctors defy govt orders

10 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Zimra promises hard times for tax dodgers

10 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimbabwe angles for G7 $1.3 billion bridge loan

10 hrs ago | 791 Views

Mnangagwa says Chamisa is daydreaming

11 hrs ago | 2598 Views

Fisherman drowns after hippo attack

11 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Temporary importation for visitors' vehicles

11 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Closing date for Form One pupils' online registration set

11 hrs ago | 806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days