ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
An official from Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (AACZ) has sensationally alleged that ZANU PF official Energy Mutodi was given US$500 000  by the members of the Korean cult leader Hak Ja Han Moon  as a facilitation fee for them to meet President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

The allegations come after President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday told ZANU PF Central Committee that an official in his party  charged a potential investor five million Rand to connect them to meet him.

"They say before I take you, pay up. One person told me that he was charged 5 million rand to come see me. He was told that three quarters of the money would go to the president (and the other quarter to the fixer),"Mnangagwa said. "So corruption, corruption, corruption, down with corruption.  Being asked to pay to see (Defence minister Oppah) Muchinguri, down with corruption."

"When Madam Moon's people came to the country  from Korea 3 months before her arrival, they were told very clearly that for her delegation to meet President Mnangagwa and Madam Oppah they have to part with $500 000. This money they were told was a standard facilitation fee that any investor who wants to meet Senior leadership in the country must pay to the person facilitating." The official said.

"There was a bit of misunderstanding initially between us from AACZ and Cde Mutodi who was at the fore fronting of charging this fee because these Koreans were primarily our hosts. At the end we had to give in and the money exchanged hands. What I am not sure of is whether the money was paid in Rand or in Dollars but sure the money exchanged hands. Hence you saw Madam Moon being introduced to Cde Oppah. The President was also supposed to have a public dinner at Meikles with Madam Moon because that was part of the deal from the facilitator but the dinner was cancelled at the eleventh hour."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been engaged in an anti-corruption crusade that has seen a number of political bigwigs being arrested or convicted.



Source - Byo24News

